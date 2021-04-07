Boy found shot behind Henrico shopping center; teen in custody

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said a teenager has been detained after a boy was found shot behind a shopping center in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a shooting in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road just after 2:40 p.m.

"Police quickly arrived and identified two juveniles involved," Lt. M. C. Pecka with Henrico Police said.

Officials said the teen was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pecka said a teenager at the scene was detained "as detectives investigate what transpired before this

afternoon’s shooting."

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the shooting.

If you saw what happened, or have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. You may remain anonymous.

