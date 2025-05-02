Watch Now
Crime Insider: Toddler dead after he reportedly shot himself by accident in Chesterfield

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 1, 2025
Chesterfield toddler shot
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A toddler is dead after he reportedly accidentally shot himself in North Chesterfield on Thursday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Avalon Heights Road, which is in the Winchester Green apartment complex.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jon Burkett is at the scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

