Student charged in Chesterfield school threat used app to 'disguise his identity,' police say

Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 18, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said an 11-year-old student who threatened to blow up his Chesterfield school last week used an app to hide his identity.

The boy called and threatened to bomb Salem Church Middle School on Friday, according to a news release from Chesterfield Police Sunday afternoon.

"The investigation indicates the juvenile used an app to attempt to disguise his identity to make the call," police said.

Officers asked for a juvenile petition for the boy Sunday, according to officials.

"Police continue to investigate this and other similar incidents that occurred at the school last week," officials said.

Anyone with with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

