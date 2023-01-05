He ran into a Richmond apartment to escape gunfire. A dog attacked him.

RICHMOND, Va. -- An 11-year-old Richmond boy is recovering after he was bitten by a dog after running from gunfire in Whitcomb Court on New Year's Day night.

"It was the closest house so I ran in the house. The dog started barking, it jumped on the wall and it started barking again. It tried scratching me then reached up and bit me on this side," the boy said.

The boy was rushed to VCU Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for his injuries. His parents said that they were upset that the dog, a pit bull, was in the unit, saying the owner and the dog do not live in that apartment.

"At the time, I went outside to see what dog it was and the owner of the dog came out with a gun and threatened to shoot us. It was a big commotion so the cops came," the boy's mother said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that no arrests have been made but the incident is under investigation by both the police department and animal control.

The boy's mother also said that she's taken her concerns to the housing authority and she is waiting to see what action they will take if any, adding that her son has to stay home from school for now.

"My baby is going to need follow up plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, at least two to correct everything. He had to get a lot of stitches. He was uncontrollably crying and everything. And they numbed it but it was just bad," the boy's mother said.

Emergency room officials determined that the dog had its rabies vaccination so the boy didn't have to get shots. His mom says she plans to follow up with the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority to discuss the attack.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.