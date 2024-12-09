Watch Now
Box truck crash closes lanes, snarls I-95 traffic

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A box truck crash has closed lanes on Interstate 95 south in Hanover County on Monday afternoon.

"The two right lanes are closed near Doswell at MM 95.7 due to a crash involving a box truck," VDOT advised in an alert sent at 12:09 p.m. "There are 5.5 miles of delays."

No additional information has been released at this time.

Click here for a live look at the interstate.

Scott Web 95 crash.png

This is a develoing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

