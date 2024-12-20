Richmond middle school students surprised with sneakers before Christmas: 'They blessed us'

RICHMOND, Va. — As Boushall Middle School 8th graders prepared to head home for winter break, teachers, counselors, and local businesses came together to surprise them with a special holiday treat. Inside the cafeteria, the 8th graders were welcomed with a free feast featuring stuffing, turkey, yams, and more, all prepared and donated by Boushall staff.

But the excitement didn’t end there.

As students finished their meals, an announcement was made that every 8th grader would receive a brand new pair of sneakers to take home.

“Truly I thought that they was just going to serve food and we were going to go to our elective but to be honest they blessed us, they blessed us and that’s coming from the heart,” said student Har’Monii Walton.

This surprise was an early Christmas present, made possible by the dedication of Boushall staff and the DTLR fashion store, which donated the sneakers as part of their "Give Nike" initiative.

“When we come to some of these communities, we find out that there's bullying and some other things within the school, and it typically starts with what you look like when you come into the school. So if we can affect that positively any kind of way, that’s what we’re here to do," DTLR National Sport Coordinator Jordan Davis said.

The DTLR initiative aims to provide students across the country with sneakers even beyond the Christmas season, continuing their support for schools and communities in need.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok