Driver dead after running car off-road, hitting a tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver is dead after a crash that happened in Chesterfield County on Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened in the 1200 block of Boulders Parkway around 2:35 p.m. on Monday.

A Honda CRV was traveling on Boulders Parkway when the car went off the road and hit a tree. The driver, who was the car's only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's name is being withheld at this time.

Boulders Parkway will remain closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Driver for approximately the next two hours.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.