Both parties in Donovon Lynch case, once again, agree on settlement

NORFOLK, Va. — Lawyers representing both sides in the Donovon Lynch case went before a federal judge in Norfolk on Wednesday to try and answer questions about the status of the $3 million settlement.

Lynch was shot and killed in March 2021 during a violent night at the Oceanfront. A Virginia Beach police officer, Solomon Simmons, admitted to shooting Lynch, who said he had a handgun.

In early December, the City of Virginia Beach and the Lynch family appeared to agree on a settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit. Both sides stated in court Wednesday that they signed the $3 million agreement—$1 million from city insurance and the rest would be from the City.

In court, lawyer Mark Stiles, said it is the largest settlement ever for Virginia Beach.

Stiles said the settlement to him was "buying peace" and it would give the City and Officer Simmons full release from further litigation.

Afterward, attorney Justin Fairfax took the stand. He had previously represented the Lynch family. The former Virginia Lieutenant Governor avoided answering quite a few questions, citing attorney-client privilege.

When asked, Fairfax did say that when he signed the agreement in December, he believed it was a binding agreement.

Toward the end of the hearing, Joseph Sherman, representing the Lynch family, indicated there may have been undue influence/duress involved with the previous agreement.

The judge quickly shut down that argument, essentially saying Sherman could not bring in new evidence.

After a recess, both parties, once again, agreed upon that $3 million settlement.

Chris Boynton, Deputy City Attorney for the City of Virginia Beach said outside the courthouse, "We're happy there is true closure."

Sherman said for the Lynch family, "It was never about the money."

He mentioned advocating for further investigation which apparently couldn't happen if the settlement took place.

Lynch's legal team said they will likely hold a press conference this week.