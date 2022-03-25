Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Books returned to Henrico school libraries after being removed for review

Ashley Hope Perez.jpg
Henrico Citizen
Ashley Hope Perez
Ashley Hope Perez.jpg
Posted at 7:22 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 07:22:57-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Eight copies of the young adult novel “Out of Darkness” were returned to the shelves of Henrico County Public Schools libraries this week after being removed late last year. A woman criticized the book’s sexual content at a Henrico School Board meeting in October. She ultimately declined to submit a formal request for reconsideration, but the HCPS division leadership team submitted the form to formally request a review from the Instructional Materials Review Committee. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone