HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Eight copies of the young adult novel “Out of Darkness” were returned to the shelves of Henrico County Public Schools libraries this week after being removed late last year. A woman criticized the book’s sexual content at a Henrico School Board meeting in October. She ultimately declined to submit a formal request for reconsideration, but the HCPS division leadership team submitted the form to formally request a review from the Instructional Materials Review Committee. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Books returned to Henrico school libraries after being removed for review
Posted at 7:22 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 07:22:57-04
