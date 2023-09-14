Richmond restaurant workers fight off armed intruders

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Monday evening intrusion at Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse in Richmond, has the owner grateful that no one was injured in the scuffle that ensued.

The intrusion, which took place during the restaurant's busy dinner hour, involved three men who walked into the restaurant looking for an employee.

John Taxin, owner of Bookbinders Men entering restaurant

According to Bookbinder's owner, John Taxin, the men asked for the employee, before spotting him behind the bar serving food to a customer.

The men went to the bar's back door and confronted the employee, an act all caught on surveillance video.

Bookbinders surveillance video

The confrontation quickly escalated to a fight, where Bookbinder's staff, including a customer, joined in, and managed to protect the employee and remove the men from the restaurant.

According to Taxin, the intruders' reason for visiting the restaurant was due to a January 2023 incident involving something posted on social media.

While being ushered out of the restaurant, Taxin said one of the men flashed a gun on his hip.

John Taxin, owner of Bookbinders Men leaving the restaurant

Taxin additionally said that while the police were called, they did not arrive at the scene quickly enough.

On Tuesday, the men were spotted in the parking lot, according to the owner. At the staff's urging, the employee did not return to work, to avoid any further altercations.

Taxin said the employee filed charges against the intruders, and the restaurant plans to follow suit once their names are obtained.

CBS 6 did reach out to the Richmond Police Department, who provided us with a statement regarding the Monday altercation:

On Monday, September 11 at approximately 6:17 p.m., officers were called to a restaurant in the 2300 block of East Cary Street for the report of an assault.



Officers arrived and located an adult male employee who reported a known male and two unknown males entered the business and assaulted him. They left on foot in an unknown direction. The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.



The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct at (804) 646-3602 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000."

Richmond Police Department

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

