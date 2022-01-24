'Book Bar RVA' will feature books, wine and minority authors

RICHMOND, Va. — In just a few weeks, Richmond will be home to a new black-owned and woman-owned bookstore with a unique concept.

Krystle Dandridge has dreamed of owning her own bookstore for years. But when the pandemic hit and the world shut down, she had more time to think about turning that dream into a reality.

The independent book store, located on East Main Street, will feature lounge-style seating, snacks and eventually wine tastings. Her goal is to create a space where people can find a good book and unwind.

Dandridge will also center her inventory around authors and brands who are black, indigenous and people of color. Representation is something that's really important to her.

"Especially growing up being a reader, being that little girl who loved reading books, but had no real influences, you know, that looked like me. I couldn't look on a cover and find me," said Dandridge.

Book Bar RVA will also host different events, including book clubs and author chats. The grand opening on Feb. 5 will feature a discussion and Q&A with Richmond author, Sadeqa Johnson.