Old Outer Banks bridge to become free fishing pier

Gerry Broome/AP
FILE- In this May 14, 2007, file photo, the Bonner Bridge spans the Oregon Inlet south of Nags Head, N.C. The state Transportation is delaying construction of a bridge at Pea Island until the court case involving the longer span to the north, the Bonner Bridge, is settled. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 11:11:22-04

OREGON INLET, N.C. -- What’s left of the Bonner Bridge in North Carolina's Outer Banks will soon be a fishing pier with no entry charge.

The Virginian-Pilot reported this week that the 1,000-foot-long structure stretches over the rapid flowing currents of the Oregon Inlet.

The spot is where fresh and saltwater species mingle, making it a popular fishing site.

The new Basnight Bridge towers above the old bridge, which the state expects the new pier will be open to the public this summer.

The 28-foot wide former roadbed is 19 feet above the water. There are new aluminum railings along each side and at the end.

The pier will not have lighting because artificial light can disorient sea turtles and harm nesting habits.

FILE - This April 2018 photo provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows progress on a new Bonner Bridge that will span the Oregon Inlet on North Carolina's Outer Banks. A state Department of Transportation committee recommended Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, that the Bonner Bridge be renamed for former Sen. Marc Basnight, who served a record 18 years as Senate leader. He represented Dare County, where the bridge is located. (North Carolina Department of Transportation via AP, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
