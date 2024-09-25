How a new Petersburg hospital suite is ensuring victims of violence 'feel valued' in an uncomfortable time

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The $1 million expansion at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg has brought a safe space that makes patients feel "valued," according to hospital staff.

For many years, victims impacted by violence once had to sit in a constricted space for hours at the hospital, while enduring exams and talking about the traumatizing event they endured.

"When you are here for 10 hours and you need an exam and you need to talk about the worst thing that’s ever happened to you, that’s not a comfortable place to do it," victim services advocate Mikaela McDonald said.

WTVR Mikaela MacDonald

But now, the hospital's new Violence Response Team Suite is making victims feel comfortable, even while they experience one of the most uncomfortable times in their lives.

“Auditory, visual, it’s over-stimulating, it’s chaotic and so that’s why we take them out of the chaotic environment and bring them over here to a peaceful, serene environment," forensic nurse examiner Betsy Vick said.

WTVR Betsy Vick

Each room in the suite is designed to ease patients' tension. It is also designed to help forensic nurses do their jobs better, all with equipment at their fingertips.

“It makes a huge difference because we can get our jobs done effectively, and our patients are comfortable, they’re in a good position and they can leave in a better place than they walked in," Vick said.

And along with the nurses, are victim services advocates who help give them a voice through a scary process.

"Having a space like this that helps them feel comfortable, helps build that rapport, it helps build that relationship so they don’t see us as strangers," MacDonald said.

The need for the suite is very real - in 2023, the Bon Secours Violence Response Team served over 3,400 patients. 670 of those patients were sexual assault victims, and 582 were children.

The suite was made possible by donations, so if you would like to donate toward the expansion, please click here.



