Bon Secours leaving former Commanders training facility in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The newest building at Sauer Center is shaping up to be a medical services hub.

Bon Secours is planning to open a primary care and sports medicine center, a physical therapy center and an urgent care clinic as part of the latest phase of the Whole Foods-anchored development from Sauer Properties.

The trio of medical facilities will occupy the first two floors of the four-story, 54,000-square-foot office building being built at 2230 W. Broad St.

The physical therapy and primary care centers are being relocated from the Bon Secours Training Center at 2401 W. Leigh St., according to Bon Secours spokeswoman Jenna Green, who added that the health system is exiting its lease at the Richmond EDA-owned facility.

