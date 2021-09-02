Bon Secours Richmond to require COVID vaccine for employees

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bon Secours announced that they will require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees following the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

The health system said on Thursday that they plan to implement a requirement for all associates and provides based in Richmond to be vaccinated. At this time, they have not determined the date for the requirement but they anticipate that it will be in the fall.

"Bon Secours is committed to helping to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve through the delivery of quality care. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread through our communities, our priority is to protect our associates, providers, patients and their families, loved ones and our community," Bon Secours said in a statement shared Thursday.

The health system said that the combination of the FDA approval of the vaccine and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted health organizations to adopt proactive measures to help fight the pandemic.

"This decision is based on our firm belief, grounded in scientific evidence, that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any potential risks," Bon Secours said.