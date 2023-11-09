Bon Secours planning urgent care center in Stratford Hills Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bon Secours continues to build out its local footprint of urgent care centers, this time with an eye on South Richmond.

The health system has plans for a clinic in the Shops at Stratford Hills, in a yet-to-be-built new outparcel at the shopping center, according to a leasing flyer for the development.

The clinic would be situated at the corner of Forest Hill Avenue and Cherokee Road, where it’ll share the future building with a planned Chipotle. The shopping center is anchored by Publix and Target stores.

Bon Secours spokeswoman Jenna Green confirmed on Wednesday the plans for the Stratford Hills location, which hasn’t been formally announced. She said the clinic is expected to open next year but declined to comment further on the new location.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.