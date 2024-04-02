Bon Secours moving Chester primary care practice to new location

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bon Secours is relocating and renaming a primary care practice it has operated for several years in Chester.

The health system is planning to move its Briggs Road Family Medicine practice to a larger location at 281 E. Hundred Road, in the River’s Bend South retail center.

The practice is currently situated about four miles away at 12901 Briggs Road. With the move, the practice will be renamed Rivers Bend Family Medicine.

The move is anticipated to be completed by early June, and Bon Secours plans to renovate the space, which previously housed a medical office.

Motivating the change is a desire for a larger space that is in a more prominent spot, Bon Secours spokeswoman Jenna Green said in an email last week.

