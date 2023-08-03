Watch Now
Bon Secours lists their rural property used for corporate retreats for nearly $7M

(<i>Courtesy of Thalhimer</i>)
Townley IV Farm in Amherst County. Bon Secours, which has owned the property since 2009, has listed the rural retreat for sale.
Posted at 9:08 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 09:08:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A sprawling estate owned by Bon Secours for more than a decade has hit the market. The health system has listed for sale Townley IV Farm, a 1,500-acre rural property at 1402 Stapleton Road in Amherst County. Bon Secours has used the property for corporate and spiritual retreats as well as conferences. Bon Secours is asking $6.95 million for the property, which was donated to the health system in 2009.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

