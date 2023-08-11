Bon Secours and HCA competing for free-standing emergency centers in Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. — Bon Secours and HCA clashed on Thursday as they navigate the state’s approval process for competing plans for new facilities in Hanover County. The health systems each want to build new free-standing emergency centers with CT and MRI imaging machines within a few miles of each other south of Ashland. Both projects are subject to regulatory approval and the companies presented yesterday before a state health department adjudicator, who will make a recommendation on what proposal should get final approval from State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton.

