There is a new clinic in Richmond for uninsured patients to find help

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is a new place in Richmond where uninsured patients can see a doctor.

The new Bon Secours Community Health Clinic opened at 2301 block of Everett Street in the Manchester section of Richmond's Southside.

It started as a mobile health clinic that saw 14,000 patients a year. The new permanent location was made possible by a $2 million gift from a philanthropist passionate about seeing better access to healthcare.

"We’ll still keep our mobile units going out and still maintain those partnerships, but we'll finally have our own home base," Madelyn Cutter, with Bon Secours Community Health, said. "We can see patients here. So when patients walk in, this is their doctor's office. That's really special for us that these types of patients, even though they don't have insurance, they still deserve equitable and accessible care."

The clinic features eight exam rooms, an on-site lab, and space for behavioral health.

Half of the clinic's staff speaks Spanish, which is critical since 93 percent of their patients speak Spanish as a first language.

The Community Health Clinic is appointment-only and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information call 804-545-1920 or click here.

