State inspector general announces investigation into Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday, the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) announced it will open an investigation into the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center.

The news comes in response to a request from the Commission on Youth amid "disturbing reports" of incidents at the facility in recent months.

For months, CBS 6 has been investigating reports of critically low staffing levels, security and safety issues and increasing reports of residents lighting fires in their units.

Board members call for action on concerns about Bon Air youth prison conditions

OSIG announced the special review in a letter, stating "at a minimum" the review will include: reviewing operations, adequacy of staffing, programming provided to residents and mental health services.

"OSIG's preliminary work will include gaining an understanding of the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and the daily operations of the facility," the letter reads. "The preliminary methodology will consist of touring the facility, interviewing key staff members and documenting processes and procedures related to facility operations."

Once the review is complete, OSIG will give a draft report to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) containing any "significant" observations and will also conduct an exit conference to give DJJ management the chance to comment on the report and give a plan of action.

"OSIG will distribute the final report, with management's responses and plan of action to the governor's office, the Commission on Youth, General Assembly and the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security by December 1, 2025," the letter states.

The report will also be posted on the inspector general's website.

