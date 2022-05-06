Watch
Mom says thief grabbed bike and rode of: 'It should be safe’

'It's sad that something thinks they can just walk up and take things that doesn't belong to them'
Posted at 3:12 PM, May 06, 2022
BON AIR, Va. -- Iris Peterson knows there is more serious criminal activity in Central Virginia, but the broad-daylight theft of her teenage son’s bike from her front yard has left her concerned.

"I looked back at my video cameras and I saw a guy walking down the street,” Peterson said. “He stopped out front, then came back up the walkway, picked up the bike, got on it and rode off."

Poster image - 2022-05-06T135533.647.jpg
Surveillance camera catches man stealing bike in Bon Air.

The thief could face a grand larceny charge since the bike was worth more than a $1,000.

Chesterfield Police said this is the fourth theft incident in the Bon Air area in just under a month.

"It's sad that somebody thinks that they could walk around and take things that aren't theirs,” Peterson said. “It also makes me worry about the safety. We've got kids all over this neighborhood. And if there's people that are just walking around just taking things, what else could happen?"

Iris Peterson
Iris Peterson

Peterson lives near the Stony Point Shopping Center and is not sure which direction the man came.

She hopes to never see him again unless it is to return the stolen bike.

“I guess lock up your things. Don't leave things out,” she said. “Even if you think it's safe here, it's not."

The Petersons are offering a $500 reward. If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

