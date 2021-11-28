Watch
Police investigate bomb threat in Chesterfield neighborhood

Posted at 11:12 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 23:12:51-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a bomb threat in a Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday evening.

The bomb squad was called to 3400 block of Hunter Lane after a homemade bomb was discovered on the porch of a house, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources also said the person who put the device there was a relative of the homeowners. However, police have not confirmed those details.

No injuries were reported.

We’ll update this story when we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

