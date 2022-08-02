Watch Now
Bolt scoots out of Richmond

Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 10:34:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An e-scooter provider has unplugged from Richmond. Bolt Mobility, the first licensed scooter company to roll into the area in 2019, informed the city on June 7 that it was ceasing local operations. Bolt’s permit officially expires on Aug. 1, according to Brandon King, program and operations supervisor at the Department of Public Works, which regulates scooters in the city. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

