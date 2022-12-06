Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Bold Rock releases new 'Prosecco Cider'

Richmond top stories and weather December 6, 2022
Posted at 9:15 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 09:34:39-05

NELLYSFORD, Va. — Bold Rock announced their newest, seasonal flavor on Monday.

This year's winter flavor is Prosecco Cider. It has a "bold and balanced taste profile" with notes of pear and peach, according to Bold Rock.

The new cider is off-dry with an ABV of 6.1% and is gluten-free like the rest of their beverages.

Bold Rock said they're shipping out the new flavor now and it will be available to try at their Nellysford Cidery starting Dec. 10.

The Prosecco Cider will be in-market through late February.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone