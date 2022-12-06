Bold Rock releases new 'Prosecco Cider'

NELLYSFORD, Va. — Bold Rock announced their newest, seasonal flavor on Monday.

This year's winter flavor is Prosecco Cider. It has a "bold and balanced taste profile" with notes of pear and peach, according to Bold Rock.

The new cider is off-dry with an ABV of 6.1% and is gluten-free like the rest of their beverages.

Bold Rock said they're shipping out the new flavor now and it will be available to try at their Nellysford Cidery starting Dec. 10.

The Prosecco Cider will be in-market through late February.