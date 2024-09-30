Boil water notice in effect for Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Virginia Tech and Montgomery County

RICHMOND, Va. -- A boil water advisory is in effect for some areas at and around Virginia Tech.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice until further notice, according to the notice from Virginia Tech. The advisory applies to Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Virginia Tech and Montgomery County.

To properly boil water, bring tap water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

