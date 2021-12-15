Boil water order for parts of Prince George to continue through Friday, officials say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A boil water order issued Wednesday afternoon will likely remain in place through Friday afternoon for parts of Prince George County, according to county officials.

The Prince George County Central water system had a "disruption" that caused a "significant loss of water pressure" while the Appomattox River Water Authority was performing maintenance, Prince George Director of Engineering and Utilities Frank Haltom said.

While the water authority has finished the maintenance and restored water, the Boil Water Advisory was issued for the entirety of the county’s Central water system, which includes the following areas/neighborhoods:

Temple Avenue businesses

River Road

Puddledock Area

Jefferson Point Apartments

Baileys Ridge Apartments

Independence Place Apartments

Branchester Lakes

Brickhouse Landing

Baxter Ridge

Birchett Estates

Manchester Mills

Rolling Meadows

The Meadows

Commonwealth Acres

Lee Acres

Bull Hill Road

Route 460 (County Drive) homes and businesses

JEJ Moore middle school

Clements Junior HS

Prince George HS

LL Beazley ES

Walton ES

Courthouse Road

Allin Road

County Government complex

Tinsley Charter

Laurel Spring Road

Southpoint Business Park

"In order to rescind the boil water advisory the County must flush, disinfect and perform sampling of the water system to ensure it is safe to drink," Haltom said. " The sampling must occur over two consecutive days."

As a result, officials said they expect "all corrective measures" to be finished by Friday afternoon.

"The County will issue a rescission notice upon learning the water is safe to drink," officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.