Body pulled from well near Virginia church

RICHMOND, Va. -- A technical rescue crew recovered a body from a well near the town of Bracey, Va. on Tuesday.

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department crew entered the well and recovered the body.

The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office for identification.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Investigation Division is handling the case.

CBS 6 requested information from the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office to determine if this individual is related to a missing person case from that area and await a response.

As for the recovery of the body, South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Vaughan said they had backup teams, attendants, and safeties in place in case something went wrong during the recovery.

"It was a challenging call, but I can tell you that we can't do it without our mutual aid partners and we can't do it without the other agencies around us and the support of this community," he said.

