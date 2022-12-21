Police discover body in Colonial Heights woods after tip

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story from Senior Reporter Wayne Covil.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A body was found in the woods in Colonial Heights not far from the Appomattox River after officers received a tip Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Colonial Heights Police said officers responded at 1 p.m. to the 1300 Block of Yacht Basin Drive after a report by a citizen about possible human remains in the wood line.

"Investigators located the body of a deceased male," police said. "The individual, who has not been identified at this time will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination."

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Sgt. A. Brandeberry at 804-520-9327 or brandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov. Tips can also be sent to the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.