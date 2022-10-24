Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Body found near downtown Richmond museum, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

A man's body was found on private property near the American Civil War Museum on Tredegar Street in downtown Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 15:42:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man's body was found on private property near the American Civil War Museum on Tredegar Street in downtown Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources indicated foul play was not initially suspected in the man's death.

Body found Tredegar Street 01.png

Police were called to the property at about 1 p.m. Monday.

The death investigation remains in its early stages.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone