Body found near downtown Richmond museum, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man's body was found on private property near the American Civil War Museum on Tredegar Street in downtown Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources indicated foul play was not initially suspected in the man's death.

WTVR

Police were called to the property at about 1 p.m. Monday.

The death investigation remains in its early stages.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.