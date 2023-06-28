Body found during search for Chesterfield drowning victim

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- After three days of searching, a body was recovered Tuesday night at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.

Search and rescue crews spent Sunday evening, Monday, and Tuesday looking for a man who went underwater on Sunday and never resurfaced.

The drowning victim, whose name has not been released, got into the water off his own boat, according to witnesses.

"Chesterfield Police Department is handling the death investigation side of things," Chesterfield Fire and EMS Captain Joe Harvey said. "The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner's office.”

Harvey previously told CBS 6 that a family member was on the boat at the time and attempted to recover the man from the water, but was unsuccessful.

More information surrounding the recovery was expected to be released Wednesday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.