Naked body found along Route 1 in Virginia

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Tuesday along Route 1 in Brunswick County near the Mecklenburg County line.

The Brunswick Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call at approximately 6:48 a.m.

The body was found just two feet off the roadway with no apparent attempt to conceal it, according to investigators.

Officials described the deceased as a white male, estimated to be in his late 40s or early 50s, with brown hair and a mustache.

The body was found naked and had visible scratches, though investigators noted there were no obvious signs of trauma such as gunshot or knife wounds.

Investigators reported no identifying marks or tattoos were present on the body.

The man's remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond for identification and to determine the cause of death.

