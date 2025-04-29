Death investigation underway after body found in Richmond's Westover Hills

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in Richmond's Westover Hills neighborhood on Monday evening.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the body was found on the rocks near the 5000 block of Riverside Drive.

CBS 6 reached out to Richmond police, who said the body did not have any obvious signs of trauma. The man's death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The man's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, where a cause and manner of death will be determined.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

