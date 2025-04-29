Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Death investigation underway after body found in Richmond's Westover Hills

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 28, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in Richmond's Westover Hills neighborhood on Monday evening.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the body was found on the rocks near the 5000 block of Riverside Drive.

CBS 6 reached out to Richmond police, who said the body did not have any obvious signs of trauma. The man's death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The man's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, where a cause and manner of death will be determined.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone