State Police release information about body found near Interstate 295 in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are working to identify a body found along Interstate 295 in Henrico County on Wednesday afternoon.

"At approximately 3 p.m., on July 10, 2024, the Virginia State Police located a deceased subject near the Interstate 295 and Interstate 895 interchange in Henrico County. The body was found in the grass approximately 300 feet from the right shoulder near the wood line," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "State police is still working to confirm the identification of the individual and notify next of kin. The circumstances surrounding the unattended death remain under investigation."

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.