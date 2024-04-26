Watch Now


Body found in woods near Richmond International Raceway

A man found a body Thursday afternoon in the woods near Richmond International Raceway.
henrico body.jpeg
Posted at 11:47 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 23:47:20-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A body was found in the woods near the Richmond International Raceway Thursday afternoon, police say.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the body was found by a man at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Sources say the man went to use the bathroom in the woods, noticed a smell, and discovered the body near the 4300 block of Carolina Avenue.

Sources also say that the remains were not skeletal, but that it was evident that the body had been in the woods for some time.

Detectives are sifting through missing person reports to determine the victim's identity.

It has not been confirmed whether the body was that of a man or a woman.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

