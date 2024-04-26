Body found in woods near Richmond International Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A body was found in the woods near the Richmond International Raceway Thursday afternoon, police say.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the body was found by a man at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Sources say the man went to use the bathroom in the woods, noticed a smell, and discovered the body near the 4300 block of Carolina Avenue.

Sources also say that the remains were not skeletal, but that it was evident that the body had been in the woods for some time.

Detectives are sifting through missing person reports to determine the victim's identity.

It has not been confirmed whether the body was that of a man or a woman.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

