Woman's body found face down in Prince George pond, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a pond in Prince George County Sunday morning.

Prince George County Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to the 5500 block of Family Drive for a report of a body spotted in a pond.

"Upon arrival, officers searched the area and located an unresponsive female face down in a pond on the property," police said. "Prince George Fire and EMS personnel assisted in recovering the body."

Officials said the victim's body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for identification and to determine an exact cause of death.

Detectives said their investigating into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers 804-733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.