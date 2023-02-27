Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman's body found near Gillies Creek Park playground in Richmond

Woman's body found at Gillies Creek Park
Posted at 12:36 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 12:36:40-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found near a playground at Gillies Creek Park in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the park, off Hobbs Lane, at about 9:30 a.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Police have not yet released the woman's name, nor any information about a suspect in her death.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective A. Darnell at 804-646- 3927 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone