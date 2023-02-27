Woman's body found near Gillies Creek Park playground in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found near a playground at Gillies Creek Park in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the park, off Hobbs Lane, at about 9:30 a.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Police have not yet released the woman's name, nor any information about a suspect in her death.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective A. Darnell at 804-646- 3927 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.