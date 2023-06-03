Firefighters discover homeowner's body while battling Chesterfield fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters found a body while battling a house fire in Chesterfield County late Friday night, according of officials.

Crews were called to a home in the 8600 block of Chester Forest Lane just after 10:10 p.m., according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Capt. Joe Harvey.

Firefighters found heavy smoke in the home when they arrived. While they were working to put out the fire, crews found the homeowner's body.

"The name of the deceased is being withheld until the medical examiner can make a positive identification," Harvey said.

It took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, Harvey said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by The Chesterfield Fire Marshals Office is investigating what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.