Body found in Chesterfield County pond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County police are now investigating following an unidentified man's body being found in a pond Wednesday.

Officials with Chesterfield police say that at around 10:30 a.m. they were called to the 6400 block of Belmont Road when the body was discovered. Chesterfield County Fire and EMS were then called to help with the recovery efforts.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The victim's body will now be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

