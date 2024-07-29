Watch Now
Body found on Appomattox River Trail, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a person's body was found in Petersburg Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police confirmed officers were working a death investigation near Battersea, which is a plantation along the Appomattox River.

The body was found along the Appomattox River Trail, Crime Insider sources said.

"This is an active investigation," officers wrote. "Please avoid the area as we are conducting our investigation."

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

