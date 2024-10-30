22-year-old sentenced to 10 years for deadly shooting in the Northern Neck

HEATHSVILLE, Va. – A Northumberland County man will spend the next decade in prison for shooting and killing a man near his home in Virginia’s scenic Northern Neck.

Bobby Ray Landman III pleaded guilty on Oct. 22 to counts of voluntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years, with five being suspended by the judge.

The 22-year-old had initially been indicted on a second-degree murder charge, but that was amended per the terms of the plea deal. He will be on supervised probation upon release.

Landman shot 41-year-old Seth Dutton on the night of March 29 in the 700 block of Cedar Point Road.

Northumberland Sheriff investigating fatal shooting of 41-year-old man

First responders attempted to revive Dutton, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead before he could be transported to a hospital.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a laser pointer. Landman was arrested at the scene.

Dutton’s death came as a shock to friends and neighbors, who knew him as a fun-loving outdoorsman and family man.

