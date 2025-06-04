Virginia high school teacher, football coach accused of 'grooming' students and football players

WARRENTON, Va. — A former high school coach in Virginia has been arrested on felony charges after investigators said he used social media to solicit nude images from students and football players.

Former Kettle Run High School teacher Gary Robert "Bobby" Hix, 28, of Remington, was arrested on June 2 by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, Hix used Snapchat to solicit nude images from both juveniles and adults who were students and/or football players under his supervision.

"[He] also engaged in 'grooming' behavior, which can include gaining a child’s trust, isolating them, giving gifts and/or sharing secrets to make them feel special, and creating a situation where the abuse seems normal or acceptable," a sheriff's office spokesperson posted on social media.

Hix was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of use of communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children on Tuesday and was being held without bond.

"The trust families place in us to protect and care for their children is sacred, and any violation of that trust is intolerable,” Dr. Major Warner, Superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools, said in a statement. "We are cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office and taking all appropriate personnel actions to address this matter and ensure the continued safety of our students."

Investigators don't believe this was an isolated incident and have asked more potential victims to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-422-8650.

