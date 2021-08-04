Boba Tea and Snow Ice House is coming to Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Carytown storefront is swapping Bibles for bubble tea.

Boba Tea and Snow Ice House recently signed a lease at 3431 W. Cary St., with plans to open in early September. The shop, which will be take-out only, will feature a menu of bubble teas, smoothies and ice desserts.

At the helm of the new shop is franchisee Malyka Keo, who previously owned Vietnamese restaurant Pho So 1 in Henrico County.

Keo, whose shop will be the chain’s third location, hopes to capitalize on foot traffic in Carytown.

