Someone swiped Bob the Cat from Sutherland store: 'We’re all upset'

SUTHERLAND, Va. — Where is Bob the Cat? The feline fixture at Sutherland Slip In gas station on Route 460 for more than a decade is missing.

Security cameras at the gas station captured video of a car pulling up and snatching Bob.

“We’re all upset," Mary Wallace, the owner Sutherland Shell Slip In, said. "I called him the biggest con artist that there was because he got fed, probably 20 times a day. It’s on our to-do list, for opening and closing, feed Bob."

But almost two weeks ago, Wallace said a witness told her how Bob The Cat disappeared.

WTVR Bob

“A little girl came on the porch yesterday and actually took and put him in a car and then that car left," Wallace said.

On the security video, Wallace saw the car pull up, the driver gets out, light a cigarette, and a little girl picks up Bob.

"They were only here on the property for three minutes. Neither one of them came in the store or actually asked if the cat belonged to anybody," Wallace said.

WTVR Mary Wallace, the owner Sutherland Shell Slip In

Dinwiddie investigators were able to track the car to Appomattox.

There the driver told them that Bob The Cat ran away when the car door opened.

That driver is charged with larceny and Mary Wallace fears the worst.

“He may be destined now to die alone in the woods somewhere and we won’t be with him," a despondent Wallace said.

WTVR Bob the Cat

“That poor car, he’s old, he doesn’t know where he is now and he’s just, it’s just sad, very sad," Bob fan Ronnie Keilholz said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!