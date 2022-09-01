Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Someone swiped Bob the Cat from Sutherland store: 'We’re all upset'

'He may be destined now to die alone in the woods somewhere...'
Where is Bob the Cat? The feline fixture at Sutherland Slip In gas station on Route 460 for more than a decade is missing.
Bob the Cat
Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 18:03:30-04

SUTHERLAND, Va. — Where is Bob the Cat? The feline fixture at Sutherland Slip In gas station on Route 460 for more than a decade is missing.

Security cameras at the gas station captured video of a car pulling up and snatching Bob.

“We’re all upset," Mary Wallace, the owner Sutherland Shell Slip In, said. "I called him the biggest con artist that there was because he got fed, probably 20 times a day. It’s on our to-do list, for opening and closing, feed Bob."

But almost two weeks ago, Wallace said a witness told her how Bob The Cat disappeared.

Bob the Cat
Bob

“A little girl came on the porch yesterday and actually took and put him in a car and then that car left," Wallace said.

On the security video, Wallace saw the car pull up, the driver gets out, light a cigarette, and a little girl picks up Bob.

"They were only here on the property for three minutes. Neither one of them came in the store or actually asked if the cat belonged to anybody," Wallace said.

Mary Wallace, the owner Sutherland Shell Slip In
Mary Wallace, the owner Sutherland Shell Slip In

Dinwiddie investigators were able to track the car to Appomattox.

There the driver told them that Bob The Cat ran away when the car door opened.

That driver is charged with larceny and Mary Wallace fears the worst.

“He may be destined now to die alone in the woods somewhere and we won’t be with him," a despondent Wallace said.

Bob the Cat
Bob the Cat

“That poor car, he’s old, he doesn’t know where he is now and he’s just, it’s just sad, very sad," Bob fan Ronnie Keilholz said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone