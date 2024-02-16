Bob Marley tribute concert in Richmond celebrates icon’s ‘huge' influence 'beyond music’

RICHMOND, Va. -- A tribute concert at the Broadberry on Saturday will celebrate Bob Marley's "huge" influence organizers said goes well beyond the icon's music that continues to inspire, uplift and unite.

"He has influenced myself, as well as reggae, reggae music and in the Rastafari movement all over the world," Joshua Dowell Achalam with Mighty Joshua said.

Fresh from his performance at Shockoe Sessions, a weekly, live stream concert series, Mighty Joshua will once again honor reggae the icon.

"This is actually our fifth," Achalam said. "We took a little break during COVID, but now we're back to do the fifth at the Broadberry."

It is an excitement shared by Breadberry’s owner Lucas Fritz.

"I've been working with Mighty Joshua for a number of years and he's done this concert in the past," Fritz said. "It's always a great time, he puts on a great show. And it's great for the community."

Inspired by his song Mighty Joshua as a nod to the biblical leader, the name became a badge of honor.

"I needed a stage name, you know what I'm saying so she was a huge fan and she just started calling me Mighty," Achalam explained.

Saturday’s event will feature Marley’s classics, music from the band's catalog and a preview of Mighty Joshua's upcoming record, "Dreaducation."

"People will definitely hear his music," Achalam said. "We have a band coming from Virginia Beach, also called LionsBridge, between the two of us and DJ. Seph Tekk will be playing some of our favorite Bob Marley tunes throughout the night."

Within those melodies, Marley's message of love, peace and equality.

"It's an honor to be able to stand on stage and be able to sing his words, as well as present our music as well," Achalam said.

The Feb. 17 tribute concert also reflects the Broadberry's commitment to its assorted programming.

"What we like to see here at the Broadberry is a diverse program of events," Fritz said. "So being able to have an indie rock show one night and a reggae show the next night and a country show the next night really is kind of what we're looking to do."

And Mighty Joshua is hoping his tribute will foster unity throughout RVA.

"I would like to think that there's a certain level of togetherness that we can walk with that will carry people throughout the week and then when we see one another, we realize that we're really one big family," Achalam said.