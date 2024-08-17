Boathouse owners to takeover beloved Richmond restaurant Can Can Brasserie

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Richmond's most beloved restaurants has a new owner.

HOUSEpitality Family, a Richmond-based restaurant group known for restaurants like The Boathouse, Casa Del Barco, and the Island Shrimp Co., has announced that it has acquired Can Can Brasserie.

The Carytown restaurant, known for its French-inspired food, has been a staple of the city's culinary scene since it opened in 2005.

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Can Can Brasserie into the HOUSEpitality Family," said Kevin Healy, owner of Housepitality Family. "Can Can is such an iconic establishment that there isn't much to change. Our goal is to preserve its unique charm while ensuring it continues to thrive."

Paul Kincaid, one of the owners of Can Can Brasserie, added, "It has been a privilege to be a part of Can Can's story, and my honor to lead this team through the Covid days and beyond. We know the Healys and their team will honor the restaurant's legacy, and usher in an exciting new chapter."

To learn more about Can Can Brasserie, you can go to their website CanCanRVA.com