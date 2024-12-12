Parade of Lights this Saturday to feature boats decked out for Christmas on James River

RICHMOND, Va. — This weekend the James River will come alive with holiday cheer as the Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns.

The celebration, which will kick off around 5 p.m. Saturday, will feature more than 20 decorated boats out cruising on the river.

Photo Galleries PHOTOS: 2015 Parade of Lights features boats decorated for Christmas

Some popular spots to watch the parade include Intermediate Terminal, Rocketts Landing and it ends at Osborne Park and Boat Landing in Varina. The Lilly Pad will give out prizes for the best-decorated boat as well as people’s choice.

