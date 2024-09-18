Boa constrictor found lying on top of Richmond dumpster: 'This is insane'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Neighbors were surprised to spot a six-foot boa constrictor on top of a dumpster on Richmond's Southside Wednesday morning.

The serpent was spotted at a trash receptacle on Yellowpine Circle. That is near the Crossings at Bramblewoods Apartments in the Westover Heights neighborhood off Jahnke Road.

"If you live off Yellowpine Circle and took your trash to the dumpster and peed your pants in fear. We got you," officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control wrote. "For the love of all that is holy, this is insane."

Officials shared photos of the snake, which was safely removed and taken to the shelter, on the agency's Facebook page.

In a playful twist, the shelter has named the snake "Waste Management" in honor of the unusual location where the reptile was found.

Officials said the snake was "going into foster later today."

