High school volunteers prep garden beds at UMFS food forest: 'They want to better Richmond'

RICHMOND, Va. — Around 20 volunteers from Blue Sky Fund spent their Saturday working in the dirt to help prep garden beds at the United Methodist Family Services of Virginia (UMFS) campus in Richmond.

The high school students assisted with mulching, weeding, creating mounds for blueberry bushes, planting artichokes and preparing beds for vegetables and herbs at the campus' food forest.

FULL INTERVIEW: How Blue Sky Fund is getting kids in Richmond outdoors

Sydney Koetter with the Blue Sky Fund said the organization's greatest reward is witnessing new connections form among students.

"I have seen so many new relationships blossom, especially with OLI (Outdoor Leadership Institute), between kids who never knew each other before," Koetter said. "It's just beautiful to watch them connect with each other through service projects that they definitely care about. They want to better Richmond."

The UMFS food forest serves as an important resource for teaching youth about science, community and generosity.

