Blue Ridge Parkway will begin reopening Friday after closure from Helene impacts

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Blue Ridge Parkway will begin reopening in phases this week after being closed indefinitely to clear debris caused by Hurricane Helene, according to the office of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Blue Ridge Parkway staff and National Parks Service (NPS) employees from 32 states and the District of Columbia worked in the recovery efforts, according to NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst.

The Blue Ridge Parkway will open in phases according to the following schedule:



Milepost 1 to milepost 198 soft opening on Thursday, Oct. 10, formal reopening on Friday, Oct. 11.

Milepost 198 to milepost 217 at North Carolina state line to reopen the following week. The exact date to be announced.

National Park Service campgrounds will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until October 14, at which time existing reservations will be honored.

The release also states that trail assessments have not been completed in all areas and caution should be exercised when hiking. Visitors may also encounter reduced services due to staffing shortages, as many employees are assisting with operations in North Carolina. Blue Ridge Parkway areas previously closed for construction will remain closed.

Visit Virginia.org for the latest travel updates.

